NorSun plans solar wafer factory in the US

The Norwegian firm NorSun is planning to build a $620 million factory in Oklahoma that will produce silicon ingots and wafers for solar panels. The US has facilities that produce finished solar panels, but nearly all the silicon wafers used to make solar cells are produced in China. Another firm, Qcells hopes to start up a wafer facility in Georgia by the end of the year, and NexWafe has announced plans for a plant that makes wafers with a new manufacturing process.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter