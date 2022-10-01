Reliance Industries invests in next-generation solar firm Caelux

India’s Reliance Industries is investing $12 million in Caelux, a US company developing materials to improve solar panels. Caelux coats glass that covers silicon-based solar panels with perovskite, a nanomaterial that turns sunlight into energy. The company says combining silicon with perovskite can improve a solar panel’s efficiency at low cost. Caelux will use the funds to build a pilot facility in the US. Reliance hopes to use the technology at a major solar manufacturing hub it’s building in India.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter