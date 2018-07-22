3M launches smog-eating roofing granules﻿

3M’s industrial minerals division has launched titanium dioxide-coated roofing granules intended to reduce smog. The granules, used in roofing shingles, work by photocatalytically converting nitrogen oxides into water-soluble ions, according to Frank Klink, a senior lab manager at 3M. 3M patented the technology more than 10 years ago but is launching the granules now in response to growing concern about the health impact of smog in urban environments, Klink says.
