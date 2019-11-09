Circular Polymers inks recycling agreement with Eastman

Eastman Chemical has signed a supply agreement with Circular Polymers, which has a process to separate polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fiber from carpet. Under the deal, Circular will supply postconsumer fiber to Eastman, which will gasify it into synthesis gas in Kingsport, Tennessee. Eastman uses this mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide to make acetyl chemicals. Eastman says it will ultimately use the fiber in a process that breaks down PET into dimethyl terephthalate and ethylene glycol.
