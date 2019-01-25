Italy’s Aquafil opens carpet recycling plant in Phoenix

The Italian nylon products firm Aquafil has opened a facility in Phoenix, Arizona, that will recycle up to 16,000 metric tons (t) of old carpet per year. Recovered polypropylene will go to the injection-molding industry, calcium carbonate to road construction, and nylon 6 to Aquafil’s depolymerization facility in Slovenia. Aquafil plans a second recycling facility in California. Less than 3% of the 1.6 million t of carpet discarded in the US each year is recycled, the firm says.
