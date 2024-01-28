Orion completes carbon black plant upgrades

The carbon black producer Orion has completed upgrades of air emission control technology at its four US carbon black plants. The company calls the project the biggest sustainability-related initiative in its history. In 2018, Orion and two other US carbon black makers signed an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to install equipment to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulates.
