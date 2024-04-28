Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of hydrangea color changes

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illustrates the chemistry behind hydrangeas’ hues

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
April 28, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Infographic on the chemistry of hydrangea color changes.  Anthocyanins, primarily delphinidin-3-glucoside, are the main pigments contributing to color in hydrangeas.  Unlike any other flowers, hydrangeas have sepals whose color is sensitive to soil acidity. The color can be shades of blue, pink, or purple depending on the soil's pH.   Aluminum ions in the soil, which exist in nontoxic silicates or oxides and are released by lower soil pH, also affect the color.  Hydrangeas take up the soluble aluminum ions, which form a complex with delphinidin-3-glucoside and phenolic copigments in hydrangea sepals. This complex gives the sepals a blue color.  Adding sulfur or aluminum sulfate to acidify soil or adding lime to make soil more alkaline can adjust hydrangea colors.
Credit: Andy Brunning

Test your knowledge of Hydrangeas with our quiz

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/hydrangeas.

References used to create this graphic:

Ito, Takaaki, Dan Aoki, Kazuhiko Fukushima, and Kumi Yoshida. “Direct Mapping of Hydrangea Blue-Complex in Sepal Tissues of Hydrangea macrophylla.” Sci. Rep.(2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-41968-7.

Schreiber, Henry. “Curious Chemistry Guides Hydrangea Colors.” American Scientist, November–December 2014, 444. DOI: 10.1511/2014.111.444.

Yoshida, Kumi, Kin-ichi Oyama, and Tadao Kondo. “Insight into Chemical Mechanisms of Sepal Color Development and Variation in Hydrangea.” Proc. Jpn. Acad., Ser. B(2021). DOI: 10.2183/pjab.97.003.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: Summer hair color changes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of Polaroid photography
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of candy corn

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE