Periodic Graphics: What are the risks of radon?

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/radonrisk.
References used to create this graphic:
Hanson, David J. “Living with Radon.” Chemical & Engineering News, Aug. 22, 2011.
World Health Organization. “Radon and Health.” Feb. 2, 2021.
Zeeb, Hajo, and Ferid Shannoun, eds. WHO Handbook on Indoor Radon: A Public Health Perspective. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2009.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter