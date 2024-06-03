Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Newscripts

Preserving glass flowers and saving seeds

by Priyanka Runwal
June 3, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Conservation in the gallery of glass flowers

Conservator of the glass flowers exhibit, Scott Fulton, gently cleans a glass model with a soft, dry brush.
Credit: The Ware Collection of Blaschka Glass Models of Plants, Harvard University Herbaria
Science, artistry, and conservation: Glass flowers conservator Scott Fulton has been caring for the intricate exhibit at the Harvard Museum of Natural History since 1997.

Step into the glass flowers exhibit at the Harvard Museum of Natural History, and you’ll be stunned. The 4,300 intricate glass models that represent 780 species—including orchids, pitcher plants, rhododendrons, and banana flowers—are scientifically accurate and astonishingly lifelike. Created in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by the father-and-son glass artists Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka, these models were used to teach botany classes but were also available for the general public to view. When they were introduced, “the public went bananas,” says Scott Fulton, conservator of the exhibit.

Maintaining this one-of-a-kind collection is no easy task. The early models were made of clear glass and held together by wire armature. The Blaschkas then applied a layer of animal glue onto the glass surface before painting the models. Without this glue, the paint would run off, Fulton tells Newscripts. But these adhesives can expand and contract depending on environmental conditions such as humidity, causing the paint to peel off. Also, some pigments fade when exposed to bright light.

Maintaining indoor temperatures at 20–22 °C and relative humidity of 40–45% minimizes the problem. Dim lighting also helps.

For pieces that need repairing, Fulton uses an acrylic adhesive called Paraloid B-72 that’s transparent and shiny, to which he adds pigments to obtain the desired color.

Another challenge to maintenance is the formation of whitish deposits on models that Rudolf Blaschka later developed using colored glass enamel to avoid painting on animal glue. He added lead oxide (PbO) and potassium oxide (K2O) to the enamel to lower its melting point so he could lay the glass in different layers without causing cracks. But over time, periods of high humidity during the summer months caused PbO and K2O salts to migrate through the glass and crystallize on the surface. “For the longest time, the public thought it was fake mold made out of glass,” Fulton says. Climate control is key to preventing the phenomenon.

Glass model of Caesalpinia pulcherrima made by Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka in 1895.
Credit: The Ware Collection of Blaschka Glass Models of Plants, Harvard University Herbaria
Botanical wonder: The glass flowers exhibit showcases 4,300 lifelike botanical models representing 780 species, including these peacock flowers.

 

Deterring seed predators

As forests shrink due to human activities, ecologists are trying to restore deforested or degraded tracts of land. Such restoration efforts often involve seeding or planting nursery-grown saplings into the soil. While direct seeding can be cost-effective, it involves a big risk: seed predation.

In oak forests, rodents are especially quick to snag acorns strewn across the forest floor. So, Jorge Castro, an ecologist at the University of Granada, decided to test out a potential—albeit unusual—deterrent: human urine. In the Sierra Nevada National Park in Spain, he scattered Holm oak acorns at 40 locations in 3 plots, then poured 100 mL of urine on top of half the acorns and tap water over the rest. Castro hypothesized that because humans have been chasing and killing rodents such as mice for millennia, a strong odor linked to humans may elicit a fear response in these creatures and drive them away from the seeds.

Mouse holding acorn.
Credit: Shutterstock
Failed experiment: To stop acorn thievery, ecologist Jorge Castro tried using human urine to repel seed predators such as wood mice.

Previous studies have shown that using urine or other scents from predators such as lynx, bobcats, and minks can repel prey, including mice, thus protecting seeds and seedlings. Sulfur-containing compounds present in the urine, feces, and secretions from the anal gland are largely responsible for proving deterrence and are linked to the predators’ meat-rich diet. So, Castro tested out urine from people who eat meat and from those who consume solely plant-based foods.

To his disappointment, about 98% of the acorns had disappeared by day 7 of the experiment (Restor. Ecol. 2024, DOI: 10.1111/rec.14139). The urine—whether from a vegan or a meat-eater—didn’t repel the acorn thieves. Video recordings showed that it was largely wood mice and occasionally Eurasian jays who removed the acorns. “Mice can be very fast at this,” Castro tells Newscripts. “They ate everything.”

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pesticides
AgroSpheres engineers microbes to produce stable, biobased pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climate Change
Captura employs the oceans to fight climate change
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sustainability
Dioxycle makes ethylene from carbon emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE