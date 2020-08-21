Sealed Air invests in plastics recycling firm Plastic Energy

Bubble Wrap maker Sealed Air has invested an undisclosed amount in Plastic Energy, a London-based firm with pyrolysis technology for converting postconsumer plastics into a synthetic oil that can be processed into plastics again. Plastic Energy runs two facilities in Spain and has plans to build 50 more over the next decade. It has agreements to build plants with Sabic next year and Ineos by 2023. Sealed Air has a goal of incorporating 30% recycled content into its products by 2025.
