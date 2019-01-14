World Chemical Outlook 2019: Environmental Forecast

Credit: Shutterstock

Concerns about air quality are coming to the fore as the middle class grows in the major cities of China and India. But while China is reducing its air pollution, residents of India are still hoping for action.

Takeaways Air quality is starting to improve in China. India’s government is still working on a plan to improve air quality. Increasing concerns about air quality in both countries opportunities for chemical firms﻿.

“China’s response to its air pollution problems was strong and promising,” said Robert O’Keefe, vice president of the nonprofit research organization the Health Effects Institute. He was commenting on the November release of a report by Clean Air Asia showing air-quality improvement in China. China “is becoming a national leader in reducing air pollution,” O’Keefe said.

While air quality in China is significantly worse than in the US, the environmental group’s report revealed that, from 2013 to 2017, total air concentrations of five out of six major pollutants fell in the country’s 74 largest citiescities. And last summer the country launched a three-year action plan to win what it calls “the battle for a blue sky.”

China will next turn its attention to global warming. By far the world’s largest total emitter of carbon dioxide, it has stabilized CO 2 emissions since 2009. The government is working on a national carbon-trading scheme to start to bring them down.

In India, the outlook is discouraging. In June, Delhi recorded its worst air pollution in four years as particles generated by dust storms in nearby Rajasthan settled over the city for days. Last month, Delhi’s air pollution wasn’t quite as bad but was still described by the nonprofit group World Air Quality Index as “hazardous” on some days.

Unlike in China, Indian authorities are only beginning to address the problem. The country is putting together a National Clean Air Programme that, according to some reports, will not impose binding targets for major cities.

For companies, the desire to improve air quality means opportunity. BASF is looking to boost sales of vehicle catalytic converters and industrial catalysts that reduce air emissions, as well as dispersions for interior paints to reduce formaldehyde fumes. Last month the company announced a new vehicle catalyst plant in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, catalyst producer Johnson Matthey started construction this summer on an automobile catalyst plant in Zhangjiagang, China. Both firms’ investments are motivated by stricter emission standards.