Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Atmospheric Chemistry

Levels of ozone-depleting HCFC-141b rise in atmosphere

by Cheryl Hogue
May 6, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Chemical structure of HCFC-141b.

Countries are reporting that production and use of the ozone-depleting substance hydrochlorofluorocarbon-141b (HCFC-141b) has fallen since 2013. But the amount of HCFC-141b in the atmosphere rose between 2017 and 2021, an international team of scientists says in a preprint paper that is being peer-reviewed (Atmos. Chem. Phys. Discuss. 2022, DOI: 10.5194/acp-2022-298). The researchers examined atmospheric measurements from east Asia, Australia, northwestern Europe, and the US—areas that accounted for about a third of global HCFC-141b emissions in 2020. The team determined that in these regions, releases of the chemical declined each year from 2017 to 2021. But average global concentrations increased in the same period. If the government reports on declining production and use of HCFC-141b are correct, there are two likely causes for the global increase, the researchers suggest. One is that HCFC-141b is leaking from discarded appliances that are insulated with plastic foam puffed up with the chemical. The other is that the substance is being produced and dispersed to the environment through industrial activities such as cleaning of electronics—but those practices aren’t being reported.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE