Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Atmospheric Chemistry

Prohibited CFC production pinpointed to northeast China

Region’s emissions of ozone-depleting trichlorofluoromethane rose sharply over past decade

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
May 25, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Chemical structure of trichlorofluoromethane.

Atmospheric monitoring has tracked rogue emissions of ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons to northeast China (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1193-4). Trichlorofluoromethane, or CFC-11, is controlled under the Montreal protocol, and its production was meant to cease by 2010. Before then, CFC-11 was widely used for blowing foams, and it is still leaking from insulating foam in buildings, refrigerators, and other products. Although that reservoir should decline over time, researchers reported last year that global CFC-11 emissions had actually risen between 2014 and 2016, potentially delaying ozone-layer recovery by a decade. Atmospheric modeling suggested that new production and use of the chemical in east Asia was responsible. Members of the same team have now gathered additional data from monitoring stations in South Korea and Japan that show that emissions from eastern mainland China—particularly the provinces of Shandong and Hebei—more than doubled from 2008–12 to 2014–17, an increase of 7,000 metric tons. That accounts for roughly half of the global rise in CFC-11 emissions since 2013. “They’re producing this in serious quantities,” says team member Matt Rigby of the University of Bristol. China’s government has been clamping down on companies using ozone-destroying chemicals. “We hope this provides another piece of information they can use to tackle this problem,” Rigby says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE