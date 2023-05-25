Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Atmospheric Chemistry

Recovery of the ozone layer could face minor setbacks

Unregulated sources of chlorofluorocarbons and bromoform threaten to slow the process

by Krystal Vasquez
May 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Earlier this year, the United Nations announced that the stratospheric ozone layer is on track to recover within 4 decades thanks to actions taken under the Montreal Protocol. Adopted in 1987, the international agreement guided the phaseout of ozone-depleting compounds such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were once widely used as refrigerants, solvents, and aerosol propellants.

Map of Antarctica shows the size and shape of the ozone hole over the South Pole on Oct. 5, 2022.
Credit: NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens
The ozone hole over the South Pole on Oct. 5, 2022

Although substantial progress has been made, the ozone layer’s recovery has also had its share of setbacks over the years. For example, illegal production of CFC-11 and leaks from aging equipment have slowed the decline of ozone-depleting compounds from the atmosphere.

Most recently, a new study has found that atmospheric concentrations of five CFCs have been increasing since 2010, despite bans on their use and production (Nat. Geosci. 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01147-w). If the trend continues, it’s possible that the timeline for stratospheric ozone recovery could be extended.

More work is needed to definitively pinpoint where these five CFCs are coming from. However, the researchers think they could be released during the production of other chemicals, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are more ozone-friendly refrigerants. “Tighter controls on leakage and proper destruction of byproducts would help to reduce emissions,” says lead author Luke Western, a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Monitoring Laboratory, in an emailed response.

The Montreal Protocol does not ban the use of CFCs as chemical feedstocks.

Aside from CFCs, other compounds, such as bromoform, can contribute to ozone depletion, says Susann Tegtmeier, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Saskatchewan. Bromoform is not regulated by the Montreal Protocol, in part because it’s thought to be derived primarily from natural sources.

However, Tegtmeier and her colleagues found that human activity may be responsible for a larger portion of bromoform emissions than previously assumed (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2023, DOI: 10.1029/2023GL102894). As a result, anthropogenic sources, such as power and desalination plants, could boost the amount of bromoform that can enter the stratosphere and subsequently react with ozone.

Compared to CFCs, bromoform’s impact on the ozone layer is likely to be small, Tegtmeier says. Yet, she points out that bromoform is important to monitor as it may prove to have a larger impact in the future, especially as concentrations of CFCs in the atmosphere trend downward.

As for the five increasing CFCs, Ross Salawitch, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Maryland who wasn’t involved in either study, says that understanding the sources of these emissions are of the utmost importance to the research community. He is confident that if concentrations of the five CFCs rise to levels of concern, decision-makers for the Montreal Protocol will “do the right thing.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ozone hole could heal in 40 years, experts say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oceans will become CFC-11 source
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leaks of CFCs threaten ozone layer recovery and climate, researchers say
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE