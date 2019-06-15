Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Atmospheric Chemistry

Newscripts

An air of sweat and a fang-tastic meal

by Megha Satyanarayana
June 15, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Sweaty walls

A sweat-stained armpit.
Credit: Shutterstock
Sweat stains: A study finds sweat by-products on the walls of a museum.

In an art museum, it’s what’s on the walls that counts. But what if what’s on the walls includes stuff like sweat by-products and nail polish remover?

Lactic acid and acetone were some of the compounds that a group of air-quality researchers tracked floating around a Colorado art museum. Good air is important in the effort to preserve art, but some chemicals are just a little “stickier” than others, says Demetrios Pagonis, one of the chemists at the University of Colorado Boulder who led the study (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.9b00276).

“We think this happens on all indoor surfaces,” Pagonis tells Newscripts, listing places the team has examined—homes, classrooms, the weight room at the university gym. “A lot of molecules stick to surfaces indoors before they get ventilated to outdoor air.” And it just so happens that painted walls are a major sink for volatile organic chemicals, more so than his team thought, Pagonis says.

To track the icky stickies, the research team placed different analytical instruments throughout a gallery at the University of Colorado Art Museum. Every few minutes, the machines took a tiny gulp of air, and over a 6-week period, the scientists measured what was in those samples.

One of the key findings, Pagonis says, is that most of the volatile organic compounds they detected escaped to the outdoors long before they could be oxidized or react in other ways.

“What we found is that the indoor chemistry is quite slow,” Pagonis says. The chemicals they were tracing weren’t becoming part of reactions as much as they were leaving the gas phase. This is how lactic acid, found in sweat, ends up on walls, he says, adding, “It’s not like your walls are physically caked in these molecules.” But the findings do give air-quality researchers an idea of how different chemicals move indoors and how they end up outside. Humans, with our deodorants, shampoos, paints, and cleaners, are significant contributors to poor outdoor air quality. Even the stuff that gets stuck to walls eventually finds its way out, Pagonis says.

In case you’re worried that the look on Van Gogh’s self-portrait is one of concern that he is surrounded by nasties that will corrode his likeness, Pagonis says that museums often adhere to stringent air-quality standards. “None of what’s stuck to the walls is a concern to art,” Pagonis says.

That’s something Mona Lisa can smile about.

 

Rattle snack

A picture of a rattlesnake fang.
Credit: Elanor Sonderman
That's quite a bite: Archaeologists found this snake fang in 1,500-year-old fossilized human feces.

The eerie discovery of an entire snake fang in dried-up poop found in southwest Texas suggests that about 1,500 years ago, someone living in that era ate a rattlesnake, whole.

Maybe this person was superhungry, says Elanor Sonderman, the Texas A&M University archaeologist who led the analysis of the desiccated feces. Or maybe it was a dare, but in a time when eating snakes typically involved removing the head, the rattle, and the skin, the discovery of the fang, bones, and scales in the feces suggests something ritualistic was going on (J. Archaeol. Sci. Rep. 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.jasrep.2019.03.032).

“We know that snakes are revered in the culture and ethnography of these groups,” she tells Newscripts about people who once lived near Conejo Shelter in southwest Texas, pointing out that early rock art in the area features snakes. But eating the head of the beast, she says, is unusual behavior.

Even if the researchers can’t definitively say that the rattle snack was part of a ritual, Sonderman is nearly certain that the critter was a western diamondback rattlesnake, a sometimes aggressive species native to the Southwest and parts of northern Mexico. Its venom is toxic, containing a slew of enzymes that chew up proteins. A diamondback bite is painful and often comes with extensive tissue damage as the proteases in the venom work their way through blood.

Further study of the feces indicates that the snake eater lived in an area where there were no large animals to hunt. People subsisted on rabbits, mice, lizards, and fish. Sonderman says that while studying specimens from this region, she and others have often found whole femurs of mice, plus fur. “It seems like it must have been a terrible existence, but there was enough freedom of movement and joie de vivre to make all this rock art,” she says. “Clearly it was working for them.”

Megha Satyanarayana wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dance music deters mosquitoes, and hip-hop gives cheese a fruity flavor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Collaborating creatures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How oysters and whales are more like us than we thought
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE