Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

For the benefit of Earth and its people

by Bibiana Campos-Seijo
February 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

On Feb. 9, Germany announced the appointment of its first international climate envoy. This move reflects the country’s commitment to putting the climate crisis at the top of its foreign policy agenda.

This new position, created by the German government that took power in December, mirrors the US special presidential envoy for climate, a role that President Joe Biden announced in November 2020. This new cabinet position, also referred to colloquially as “climate czar,” is currently held by John Kerry, who was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. The position has authority over climate and energy policies. As part of his role, Kerry also serves in the US National Security Council (NSC). It’s the first time the NSC has an official dedicated to addressing the climate crisis as a matter of national security.

It is a very positive move that leading nations such as the US and Germany are creating these high-profile roles to address the global climate crisis and bolster their commitment to the Paris agreement, the international treaty on climate change. It bodes well for climate negotiations over the next few years, a time when reducing emissions of greenhouse gases will be more crucial than ever for the future of humanity and the planet.

What is unusual about Germany’s new position of climate envoy is that the first person to hold the role, Jennifer Morgan, is American. The German government—similar to neighbors such as the UK, France, and Spain—does not typically name foreign nationals to top positions. Morgan is not yet a German citizen, although she has resided in the country for almost 2 decades.

After Morgan’s appointment, an aspect that came under scrutiny was her background in activism. Since 2016, she has been the executive director of Greenpeace International. She brings decades of experience, knowledge, and relationships to the table. But I wonder how her past might affect her credibility and her ability to deliver swift changes, when some parties don’t yet embrace the urgency of the climate movement.

Puzzlingly, one additional change that the new German government has made is that international climate policy will now report to the foreign ministry and not the environmental ministry, as it did in the past. Domestic climate policy will be housed within a newly created ministry.

Separately, an interesting trend that I have observed in the area of climate and the environment is the increasing number of donations from billionaires and philanthropic organizations to causes relating to nature, biodiversity, and the climate crisis.

One example is the Protecting Our Planet Challenge, a $5 billion pledge by a group of nine philanthropic organizations. The investment, announced in September, is the largest private investment of its kind. The challenge aims to “ensure 30 percent of the planet is protected and preserved in the most important places for biodiversity by 2030,” according to a news release. The challenge hopes to support initiatives that help protect the million species of animals and plants at risk of extinction.

Another example is 1t.org, an initiative launched by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff with the goal of “conserving, restoring and growing 1 trillion trees by 2030.”

A different, more localized approach is that of Anders Holch Povlsen, a Danish billionaire who made his fortune in the clothing industry, and his wife, Anne Holch Povlsen. The Povlsens are the largest individual private landowners in the UK. The couple has been consistently purchasing land across the country, in the Scottish Highlands in particular, with the goal of “rewilding” —encouraging native woodland and species to regenerate and flourish—the area.

This growth in environmental philanthropy is welcome, and so is the appointment of a climate envoy by the German government. Every little bit counts, especially when it is done with the benefit of Earth and its people in mind.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: What a new president could mean for Brazilian science
Editorial: It’s uncertain times for science in the UK and a step forward for climate in the US
After period of uncertainty, the European Commission appoints new ERC President
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE