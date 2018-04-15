Carbon XPrize taps finalists

Ten teams from the U.S., Canada, China, India, and Scotland have advanced to the final round of the $20 million NRG Cosia Carbon XPrize. The teams were challenged to develop technologies that capture waste CO2 from power plants and transform it into valuable materials. Awardees include four teams with processes that use CO2 to cure concrete or produce carbonate materials for construction. One of them, Canada-based CarbonCure, has already commercialized its technology and hopes to expand. The Indian team Breathe is developing a catalyst to convert the greenhouse gas into methanol, while Cert uses an electrochemical process to produce fuels and chemical feedstocks. Scotland’s C2CNT wants to upgrade CO2 into carbon nanotubes, while Carbon Upcycling, a Canadian team, is targeting other material-strengthening nanoparticles. China’s C4X and U.S.-based Newlight Technologies made the cut with proposals to make polymers from CO2. Each team will receive $500,000 and will travel to one of two power-plant test sites for a chance to scale up their process and win one of two $7.5 million grand prizes. The contest ends in March 2020.
