Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Climate Change

Elevated atmospheric CO2 may leave parts of the world more vulnerable to malnutrition

Rising CO2 levels could sap nutrients in crops important for human health

by Cici Zhang
September 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A map displaying risk scores of nutrient deficiencies is shown here.
Credit: Nat. Clim. Change
Colors in map indicate different risk scores of nutrient deficiencies.

Computer models suggest elevated CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere could adversely affect global health by reducing nutrient levels in crops, Harvard University researchers report (Nat. Clim. Change 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0253-3). Prior field studies established that elevated CO2 makes certain crop nutrient levels drop, by a mechanism that’s still unknown. Given current emission trajectories, by 2050 the effect could make an additional 175 million people zinc deficient and 122 million protein deficient, the researchers say. Under the same scenario, 1.4 billion children under age five and women of childbearing age will live in high-risk areas for iron deficiency. Lack of zinc, protein, or iron can cause developmental and immune problems, as well as anemia and infant/maternal mortality. When the researchers assigned and added up risk scores for those three nutrients, they found that countries relying on crops such as wheat and rice would be the hardest-hit areas (map shown). The researchers hope their study raises awareness about how rising CO2 could cause harmful health outcomes, and they encourage countries at risk to improve the diversity and quality of their residents’ diet.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE