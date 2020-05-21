Equinor, Shell, and Total to invest in Norwegian CO₂ storage

Equinor, Shell, and Total will invest $695 million in a carbon storage project off the coast of Norway. The Northern Lights facility, scheduled to begin operating in 2024, will store 1.5 million metric tons (t) of CO2 per year in a geological formation 2,500 m below the seabed. Future expansions could increase the annual storage to 5 million t; the site is expected to be able to permanently hold around 100 million t. The Norwegian government will make a final decision on the project later this year.
