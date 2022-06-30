ExxonMobil, Shell, and CNOOC eye carbon capture in China

ExxonMobil, Shell, and CNOOC say they will evaluate a project to capture and store carbon at China’s Dayawan Petrochemical Industrial Park. Shell and CNOOC operate a petrochemical joint venture in the park, and ExxonMobil plans to build a large chemical plant there. ExxonMobil says the effort could capture up to 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year and support China’s ambition of carbon neutrality by 2060. “The project could also serve as a model for the chemical industry as one of the first petrochemical projects to be decarbonized,” the firm says.
