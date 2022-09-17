Key climate change numbers for 2022

2015–21: 7 warmest years on record
93%: Probability that at least 1 year between 2022 and 2026 will be the hottest on record
48%: Probability that during at least 1 year between 2022 and 2026, the annual global average temperature will temporarily be more than 1.5 °C higher than the 1850–1900 average
2.8 °C: Estimated increase in global average temperature by 2100 (with a 66% probability) compared with preindustrial levels if countries implement current pledges to control greenhouse gas emissions. The goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement is a maximum of 1.5 °C.
39.3 × 109 metric tons: Preliminary estimate of human-caused global CO2 emissions in 2021
420.99 ppm: Atmospheric CO2 level in June 2022 at Mauna Loa, Hawaii. In June 1982, it was 343.88 ppm.
414.12 ppm: Atmospheric CO2 level in June 2022 at Cape Grim, Australia. In June 1982, it was 338.19 ppm.
Source: World Meteorological Organization, United in Science 2022.
