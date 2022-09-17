Advertisement

Climate Change

Key climate change numbers for 2022

CO2 emissions and temperatures continue to rise

by Cheryl Hogue
September 17, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 33
2015–21: 7 warmest years on record

93%: Probability that at least 1 year between 2022 and 2026 will be the hottest on record

48%: Probability that during at least 1 year between 2022 and 2026, the annual global average temperature will temporarily be more than 1.5 °C higher than the 1850–1900 average

2.8 °C: Estimated increase in global average temperature by 2100 (with a 66% probability) compared with preindustrial levels if countries implement current pledges to control greenhouse gas emissions. The goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement is a maximum of 1.5 °C.

39.3 × 109 metric tons: Preliminary estimate of human-caused global CO2 emissions in 2021

420.99 ppm: Atmospheric CO2 level in June 2022 at Mauna Loa, Hawaii. In June 1982, it was 343.88 ppm.

414.12 ppm: Atmospheric CO2 level in June 2022 at Cape Grim, Australia. In June 1982, it was 338.19 ppm.

Source: World Meteorological Organization, United in Science 2022.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

