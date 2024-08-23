Neste adds recycling infrastructure in Finland

The Finnish oil and gas company Neste says it is enhancing the infrastructure of its refinery in Porvoo, Finland. Its aim is to refine a greater volume of liquefied recycled raw materials from sources such as pyrolysis oil made from waste plastic and rubber tires. The new infrastructure includes pipelines and a heating system to keep the liquids at manageable viscosity. The project will enable the operation of a 150,000-metric-ton-per-year upgrading unit for liquefied waste that is due to start up this year.
