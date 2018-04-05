Rocks are a missing piece of the nitrogen cycle

Credit: Paul White

Nitrogen gets around on Earth. The element moves between the atmosphere, oceans, land, crust, and mantle of the planet. But models of this nitrogen cycle are in need of a major update, a group of biogeochemists says. The researchers claim the models omit about 15 tera­grams of nitrogen produced by rock weathering (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aan4399). The implications of this omission are unclear, but some researchers say correcting it may fine-tune climate models.

Scientists have always assumed nitrogen enters land-based ecosystems from the air, not from geological sources. But geologists have long known that rocks, especially sedimentary rocks, contain varying concentrations of nitrogen, much of it in forms that organisms can use. Through tectonic upheaval, physical and chemical weathering, and other processes, these nitrogenous compounds can move into the soil, just as other nutrients do.

In a new paper, Benjamin Houlton, a biogeochemist at the University of California, Davis. and colleagues used models of physical and chemical weathering to predict that rocks release 11 to 18 Tg of the nutrient into the soil per year. As a comparison, before the industrial era, the land and atmosphere exchanged about 100 Tg of nitrogen per year.

Houlton expects that adding rocks into the nitrogen cycle may affect climate change forecasts to some extent. Plants currently absorb about 30% of human carbon dioxide emissions, Houlton says. Their ability to do this is limited by how much nitrogen they have access to because they need the nutrient to make biomolecules.

“If there is more nitrogen there than expected, then the constraints on plant growth in a high-CO 2 world may not be as great as we think,” says Ronald Amundson, who studies soil biogeochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.