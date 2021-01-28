Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Climate Change

Scientists might be overestimating atmospheric cooling effects of aerosol pollution

Aerosols brighten clouds but new simulations say the effects are short-lived

by Sam Lemonick
January 28, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Satellite photo of bright linear clouds formed by aerosols in the exhaust of ships crossing the ocean.
Credit: NASA
Trails from ship exhausts contain aerosols that brighten clouds, but climate models may overestimate cooling by aerosol pollution.

Burning fossil fuels emits CO2, warming our planet. But the microscopic aerosol particles emitted from tailpipes and smokestacks also seed clouds, which reflect sunlight and offset warming effects. Researchers now say current climate models might be overestimating this cooling phenomenon (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abd3980).

To estimate the cooling contribution of aerosols emitted by humans, researchers have looked to ships. When a ship passes underneath the fluffy stratocumulus clouds that blanket large areas of the open ocean, the aerosol particles it emits rise into the clouds. Small water droplets form around the aerosols, creating bright white streaks of thicker cloud called ship tracks. By comparing the light reflected from ship tracks to that reflected by surrounding clouds, researchers can estimate the cooling attributable to these emitted particles.

Now Franziska Glassmeier of Delft University of Technology and colleagues say scientists need to rethink interpretations of ship track data, which has been extrapolated in climate models to estimate the contribution of emitted aerosols beyond the open ocean. The group’s simulations of cloud behavior found that while aerosol pollution at first thickens clouds and enhances cooling, persistent aerosol pollution, like from an industrialized region, can actually thin clouds; over time the smaller droplets that aerosols create evaporate faster, Glassmeier explains. The team’s estimates have high uncertainty, but the researchers think climate models may be overestimating the cooling effect of emitted aerosols by as much as threefold.

Climate and cloud scientists say the work has them rethinking some of their assumptions about aerosols. Nicolas Bellouin of the University of Reading says the work may lead climate modelers to slightly reduce aerosols’ cooling effects, although he points out that aerosol-cloud interactions remain a fluid area of research. Glassmeier and her colleagues don’t think scientists should abandon ship track data. They propose studying high-traffic shipping lanes as models of persistent pollution sources.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How microplastics affect Earth’s climate
Microplastics catch a ride in the atmosphere
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists might be overestimating atmospheric cooling effects of aerosol pollution
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE