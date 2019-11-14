Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Climate Change

Trade groups under climate pressure

Total to leave AFPM, warns ACC about lack of policy alignment

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

The French oil and gas firm Total says it will leave the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers because the trade association is not aligned with Total’s policies on climate change. The move follows a similar announcement by Shell, which said in April it would leave the group in 2020.

Unlike the trade group, Total and Shell say they support the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, as well as policies that support a price on carbon and investment in low-carbon technologies.

Total says it may also pull out of other trade groups, including the American Chemistry Council, that have only “partial alignment” with the firm’s policies.

The ACC’s climate policy principles do not mention the Paris Agreement or explicitly support a price on carbon. The group’s policy document calls for meaningful reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions “while minimizing the costs to society.” It also says policy should focus on expanding all energy and feedstock supplies. In contrast, Total says natural gas should be used to transition to low-carbon energy and as an alternative to coal.

“We believe we are aligned with Total on a variety of climate policy principles, and we highly value the company’s participation in ACC,” ACC spokesperson Jennifer Scott tells C&EN.

The US Chamber of Commerce revised its position on the Paris Agreement earlier this month as the Trump administration began the process of withdrawing from it. The business group now calls for staying in the compact “because greater collaboration between governments and businesses is essential to tackling the climate challenge.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate approves HFC treaty
Eastman Chemical resigns from trade group
U.S., Canada commit to methane reductions from oil and gas production
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE