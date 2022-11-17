Advertisement

Climate Change

UN suggests path to carbon-neutral chemical industry

Report points to carbon capture, electrochemistry, and biofuels as key technologies

by Cheryl Hogue
November 17, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 41
Industrial area along a waterway with buildings, large storage tanks, and wind turbines.
Credit: BASF
Chemical comapnies Air Liquide, BASF, Borealis, ExxonMobil, INEOS, and Total are investigating the feasibility of a carbon capture, use, and storage venture at the Port of Antwerp, Belgium.

A suite of technologies can help the global chemical industry reduce the nearly 1 gigaton of carbon dioxide it emits annually while maintaining or improving its competitiveness, according to a United Nations report.

Carbon dioxide capture, use, and storage (CCUS) will play a key role, says the technology brief from the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia. CCUS can reduce nearly 40% of this sector’s CO2 emissions. Several widely used commercial chemical processes produce relatively pure streams of CO2 that are relatively inexpensive to capture, the brief adds.

In particular, the industry can turn to electrochemical reactors to combine CO2 and water to produce two major basic building block chemicals—methane and ethylene—instead of relying on fossil fuels for feedstock. Converting biomass into biofuels can also provide feedstocks, the report says.

Chemical manufacturers can also move to electricity generated from low-carbon and renewable energy sources to run their plants. Improved energy efficiency is also important and includes innovative chemistry that replaces high-temperature processes, the brief says.

The report focuses on technology to achieve no net release of CO2 in three major industrial sources of this greenhouse gas worldwide: chemicals and petrochemicals, cement, and iron and steel.

“Adopting circular economy approaches to help reduce needs for new materials will be crucial,” Olga Algayerova, UNECE executive secretary says in a statement.

The report was presented at UN climate talks in Egypt that concluded in mid-November.

