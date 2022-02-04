Verdox raises $80 million for electric carbon-capture

The Massachusetts start-up Verdox has raised $80 million to develop and deploy its electrochemical carbon-capture technology. The company says the technology, created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemical engineers T. Alan Hatton and Sahag Voskian, uses less heat and water, and therefore less energy, than other carbon-capture technologies, such as those based on amines. Verdox says the system could be used to remove carbon from small sources like car tailpipes, large industrial flue pipes, or directly from the atmosphere.
