The pandemic cut emissions, but did it help climate?

Lockdowns designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 caused a large decrease in vehicle traffic in 2020. As a result, global carbon dioxide emissions plummeted. Scientists wondered whether these short-term changes would be significant enough to affect the climate.

Now, a team led by John Fyfe of Environment and Climate Change Canada has an early look at the answer. The results show that the emission reductions caused by the pandemic led to undetectably small effects on global average temperatures (Sci. Adv. 2021, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abf7133).

In early 2020, as it became clear that the pandemic would cause large-scale emission changes, Fyfe and his colleagues used a powerful climate model to test a few projections for what might happen over 2 years of reduced emissions. They modeled scenarios in which CO 2 emissions and sulfate aerosol levels dropped as low as 25, 50, or 100% during that period, then looked for global average temperature changes over the next decade.

While CO 2 emissions disperse in the atmosphere and warm the climate, aerosols, which can be emitted directly or from secondary reactions in the atmosphere, rapidly reflect sunlight away from the planet, cooling things down, particularly in the region where they’re emitted. In the models, the team saw a slight rise in average global temperature, driven by decreased aerosol emissions, during the first 6 months after lowest emissions. This was followed by 6 months of slight global cooling due to lower CO 2 emissions.

In reality, emissions reached their lowest point in April 2020, when they were down about 20% from the previous April. The team’s scenarios that most closely matched this outcome showed that these reductions were too small and too short lived to have a detectable effect on average global temperature—and indeed, no such planetary-scale changes were observed.