Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Endocrine Disruptors

Flame retardants linked to feline hyperthyroidism

Certain feline behaviors and home furnishings may put cats at risk of hyperthyroidism

by Giuliana Viglione
July 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A cat wearing a purple pet tag.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Scientists used silicone tags to measure cats' exposure to flame retardants.

The prevalence of hyperthyroidism in domestic cats has skyrocketed since it was first diagnosed in 1979—in 2014 the disease affected 1 in 10 cats over the age of 10 in the US, according to the American Association of Feline Practitioners. New research led by Kim Anderson at Oregon State University points to a possible cause: exposure to flame retardants commonly found in home furniture (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2019, DOI:10.1021/acs.est.9b02226). The introduction of flame retardants in the home coincided with the first cases of feline hyperthyroidism in the late 1970s, so Anderson’s group decided to study whether feline exposure is associated with the disease. Pet-owning volunteers affixed silicone pet tags to their feline friends’ collars for a week before returning them for gas chromatography/mass spectrometry analysis. Similar studies have used silicone wristbands to measure chemical exposure in people; this was the first study in companion animals. Among the 21 components detected, hyperthyroidism was most strongly correlated with exposure to tris(1,3-dichloro-2-isopropyl) phosphate (TDCIPP). Cats whose owners used air fresheners at least monthly had the highest exposures. And differences in TDCIPP were linked to specific behaviors, such as a preference for lounging on upholstered furniture, which resulted in higher TDCIPP exposure. Concerned pet owners should consider using furniture covers and reducing air freshener use, Anderson suggests.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE