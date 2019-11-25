Infografias Periodicas: Extinctión de incendios forestales con productos químicos

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/es-phoschek.
Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:
Hogue, Cheryl. Seeing Red Chem. Eng. News, Aug. 29, 2011.
Kalabokidis, K. D. Effects of wildfire suppression chemicals on people and the environment Global NEST J. (July 2000). DOI: 10.30955/gnj.000144.
Kishore, Kaushal, and Kottotil Mohandas. Mechanistic Studies on the Action of Ammonium Phosphate on Polymer Fire Retardancy Combust. Flame (1981). DOI: 10.1016/0010-2180(81)90013-4.
US Forest Service. Phos-Chek Fire Retardants for Use in Preventing and Controlling Fires in Wildland Fuels Accessed Nov. 15, 2019.
Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)
Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.
La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.
