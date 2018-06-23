Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Science

Polymer strips off-taste from wine

Magnetic property enables easy separation of sorption medium

by Mitch Jacoby
June 23, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

structure of two pyrazines, IBMP and IPMP.

Ahh, the taste of garden-fresh veggies. Perfect for a summertime salad. For wine, not so perfect. That’s the taste sometimes imparted to wine by methoxypyrazines (MPs), a group of compounds typically found in grapes and wine at low nanogram-per-liter levels. Grapes grown in cool climates and those harvested early may contain higher concentrations of these compounds, causing an off-flavor. For example, 3-isobutyl-2-methoxypyrazine (IBMP) adds a green pepper note, and the isopropyl analog (IPMP) smells like asparagus. Wine makers can remove those compounds with heat treatments and activated charcoal. But those methods can also remove flavorful compounds. Some vintners recently began filtering with polylactic acid (PLA) because it scavenges MPs without altering wine’s flavor. Now, there’s a more efficient methoxypyrazine scavenger: magnetic polymers (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.8b01397). Chen Liang, David W. Jeffery, and coworkers at the University of Adelaide prepared an MP-templated methacrylic acid polymer and treated it with magnetic iron oxide particles. Magnets easily separated the powdered form of the polymer from wine. Chromatography analyses and olfactory tests on cabernet sauvignon samples showed that the magnetic polymer outperformed PLA without altering the aroma. For example, it removed up to 74% of the IBMP compared with 18% for PLA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptides from fermented tofu make salt taste saltier
Carbon Dots Created From Orange Juice
Flavor Maker Finds Natural Blue

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE