The chemistry of modern moonshine

About a century ago during Prohibition, people cooked up moonshine with jury-rigged equipment to fly under the radar of the law. But today, a new generation of craft distillers are making moonshine—high-proof, unaged whiskey—for the masses. In the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry, we explore the chemicals that put the “fire” in “firewater” and visit a local distilling operation to see and taste how modern chemistry has changed the production of this potent spirit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter