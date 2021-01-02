Braskem partners on low-CO₂ ethylene

Braskem is partnering with the University of Illinois at Chicago on a new route to ethylene that reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Chemical engineering professor Meenesh Singh will head the project at UIC. The aim is to capture CO2 from ethylene cracker flue gas and convert it into ethylene using an electrochemical reduction. Braskem’s role will be to validate UIC’s studies. Interest in low-CO2 ethylene technologies is taking off. Dow, Shell, and BASF all have research projects to reduce ethylene production emissions by using renewable power.
