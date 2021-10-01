CO₂-to-methanol planned for China

Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical plans to build a CO2-to-methanol plant in Lianyungang, China, using technology from the Icelandic firm Carbon Recycling International (CRI). CRI says the plant, to cost about $35 million, will turn 150,000 metric tons (t) per year of CO2 and 20,000 t of hydrogen generated elsewhere at the Sailboat complex into 100,000 t of methanol. The first commercial-scale plant using CRI’s technology will open in Anyang, China, early next year.
