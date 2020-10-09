Cargill and Virent eye biobased chemicals

Cargill and Virent will jointly evaluate the use of Cargill’s corn dextrose as a raw material in Virent’s BioReforming process, which is used to produce renewable fuels and chemicals. One target chemical for Madison, Wisconsin–based Virent is biobased p-xylene as a raw material for renewable polyester. Cargill says the dextrose it provides may eventually come from lignocellulosic materials like wood and corn stover.
