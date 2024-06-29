Changhua breaks ground on carbon dioxide-to-polyols plant

The polyol specialist Changhua Chemical Technology has broken ground on a commercial-scale plant that will convert captured CO2 into polyols using a catalyst and process from the start-up Econic Technologies. The facility, in China, will begin with an annual capacity of 80,000 metric tons (t) of the polyurethane raw materials when it opens in 2025; Changhua says it will ultimately scale up the plant to more than 1 million t. Econic is also working with Unilever on novel personal care surfactants.
