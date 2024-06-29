Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Green Chemistry

Changhua breaks ground on carbon dioxide-to-polyols plant

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 20
Ten people participate in an elaborate groundbreaking ceremony complete with confetti and a large ring of soil covered in multicolored sand.
Credit: Changhua Chemical Technology
Changhua Chemical Technology and Econic Technologies went all out for the groundbreaking on their CO2-to-chemicals plant.

The polyol specialist Changhua Chemical Technology has broken ground on a commercial-scale plant that will convert captured CO2 into polyols using a catalyst and process from the start-up Econic Technologies. The facility, in China, will begin with an annual capacity of 80,000 metric tons (t) of the polyurethane raw materials when it opens in 2025; Changhua says it will ultimately scale up the plant to more than 1 million t. Econic is also working with Unilever on novel personal care surfactants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

