Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

Computing a cleaner polyurethane synthesis

Advanced modeling identifies an efficient catalyst that experiments show can make polyurethanes without unwanted formaldehyde emissions

by Tien Nguyen, special to C&EN
June 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Reaction scheme showing the standard catalyst for the polyurethane-forming reaction and showing the novel catalyst for the polyurethane reaction.
Computational analysis led researchers to a pyrrolidine amine catalyst (bottom) that drives polyurethane production at high levels of activity without the toxic formaldehyde emissions that plague existing dimethylamine catalysts (top).

Polyurethanes, found in many everyday products including footwear and furniture, possess enviable properties, but their synthesis leaves more to be desired. Manufacturers use reactive N,N-dimethyl amine catalysts that are incorporated into the material and give off toxic formaldehyde over the products’ lifetimes, a particular concern for polyurethanes used indoors. Now, Mikko Muuronen, Peter Deglmann, and Željko Tomovićat of BASF have used a computational model and experiments to evaluate the activity of alternative amines, identifying catalyst candidates that avoid the toxic by-product (J. Org. Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.joc.9b01319).

Manufacturers produced over 16 million metric tons of polyurethanes in 2015 via the reaction between an aromatic isocyanate compound and a polyol catalyzed by a tertiary amine. The methyl groups in the standard N,N-dimethyl amine catalysts can break down, and formaldehyde is one of the degradation products. The researchers thought that alternative amines lacking methyl substituents could avoid this issue. The team modeled this reaction with the N,N-dimethyl amine and six alternative amine catalysts with longer alkyl substituents and various ring sizes to determine the activation free energy in the transition state—a measure of the catalyst’s activity.

The team confirmed their calculations in experiments, identifying that the two catalysts with the lowest free energy also performed the best and observing that catalysts with larger rings and electronegative substituents had less activity. Then, the team prepared polyurethane foams from the two most active catalysts, a tertiary N,N-dimethylamine and a tertiary pyrrolidine compound. Foam made from the former gave off high levels of formaldehyde whereas no formaldehyde was detected from foam made with the latter.

The work shows that quantum chemical computations can allow researchers to predict catalytic reaction behavior, says Minh Nguyen, a physical chemist at KU Leuven, adding that it is interesting that the team was able to confirm their own predictions with synthetic experiments. BASF declined to say whether any of these catalysts are being pursued for further development and use in manufacturing processes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Customizing alloy catalysts for hydrogenation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Study distinguishes structure and function of catalytically active sites on copper that reduce CO₂
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Road to chiral alkylamines paved with iridium
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE