Cyrene solvent plant set for France

A European Union-funded consortium called ReSolute plans to build a facility for the biobased solvent Cyrene at a site in France. Cyrene (dihydrolevoglucosenone) is now made in a pilot plant in Australia by Circa Group, which is part of the consortium. Other members include the lab supplies firm Merck KGaA and the chemical maker Huntsman. The facility is intended to have the capacity to make 1,000 metric tons per year of the solvent from cellulose waste.
