Degradable polymer facility planned in South Korea

The South Korean firms Kolon Industries and SK Global Chemical will collaborate on the development of polybutylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT), a polymer that they say degrades within 6 months in the environment. Polylactic acid, the largest-selling biodegradable polymer, degrades readily only in an industrial-composting setting. The partners say they will build a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year PBAT plant by 2023.
