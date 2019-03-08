European firms eye waste-to-chemical projects

The waste-handling company Veritas and Syndial, a subsidiary of the Italian oil and gas firm Eni, will jointly assess whether to build a plant near Venice, Italy, that converts up to 150,000 metric tons per year of solid municipal waste into oil and methane. Meanwhile, Shell will join Air Liquide, Enerkem, Nouryon, and the Port of Rotterdam as a partner in a previously announced project in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to make chemicals and fuel from domestic waste.
