Finland pilots carbon dioxide–to-ethylene process

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, LUT University, and companies including Borealis and Kemira have opened a pilot plant in Espoo, Finland, that will combine hydrogen with carbon dioxide captured from forestry and other biological sources to make the polymer building block ethylene. Finland generates 30 million metric tons of biosourced CO2 annually and could use it to become a major exporter of polymers and fuels, Juha Lehtonen, a professor at VTT, says in a press release.
