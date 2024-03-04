Japan’s Tsubame gets cash for new route to ammonia

Tsubame BHB has raised about $35 million in series C funding from investors, including its first non-Japanese investor, the German precious metal expert Heraeus. Tsubame, a 2017 spin-off from Tokyo Institute of Technology, is developing a process for producing ammonia at small, distributed plants that run at lower pressures and temperatures than traditional, large Haber-Bosch ammonia plants. Tsubame’s process uses an electride catalyst technology that requires ruthenium particles.
