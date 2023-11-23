Michelin, partners develop biobased 5-HMF

A subsidiary of the French tire maker Michelin and the French research firm IFP Energies Nouvelles say they have developed a process for making 5- hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) from fructose after a 10-year effort. The partners see 5-HMF as a platform molecule for making polymers, solvents, fuel additives, and other products from nonfossil raw materials. The two firms say they have produced 1.2 metric tons of the monomer. They are now working with the engineering firm Technip Energies to design an industrial-scale plant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter