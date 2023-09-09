Mitsui will test polyurethane mattress recycling

Mitsui Chemicals will work with two other Japanese firms, Paramount Bed and Rever, on a process to chemically recycle polyurethane in old mattresses, a notoriously bulky source of waste. Their project has been chosen by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment for funding. Mitsui says most polyurethane used in bedding is incinerated. The polyurethane chemical firms BASF and Covestro are involved in similar mattress recycling projects in Europe.
