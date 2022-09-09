Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

New device pulls water from air to make H₂

The system can harvest water from low humidity air and use solar power to drive electrolysis

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
September 9, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A prototype of the hydrogen producing device sits outside in the sun
Credit: Kevin Li
A prototype of Li's device uses a solar panel to power the electrolyzers and produce H2.

One potential clean source of energy is hydrogen made by electrolyzers that split water into hydrogen and oxygen. To make the gas sustainably, solar or wind power can generate the electricity to drive the electrochemical reaction. However, places with high solar and wind potential are often short on water. Now Kevin Li and a team from the University of Melbourne, have built a device that can suck water out of desert-dry air to make H2 (Nat. Commun. 2022, DOI:10.1038/s41467-022-32652-y).

Their system sops up moisture with a sponge-like material that doubles as the electrolyte in electrolyzers powered by solar panels and wind turbines. The device rips H and O from water, and sequesters the reduced H2 gas in a storage tank for later use.

“There’s a huge amount of water in the air,” Li says. “It’s almost undepletable,” he says. Desert air is around 20% relative humidity, but the team’s system works in air with as little as 4% humidity. The device also uses a high current density to run the electrochemical reaction, meaning that they can use a small electrolyzer to pump out H2.

The prototype system churned out high-purity H2 gas for 12 days outside the group’s lab building in Melbourne, and the group has another device that’s been running for 8 months with no problems. The trick to pulling in enough water to drive this output was finding an efficient spongy material made from either a combination of melamine and potassium hydroxide, or glass foam and sulfuric acid.

The material allows the device to absorb water and channel it directly to the electrolyzer’s cathode to make H2 gas. In previous water-harvesting devices, chemists have used solid materials that have to go through extra steps to condense the water before it can be reduced to H2, Li says. “Here, when the water is absorbed, it’s liquid,” he says.

Li envisions the system as an add-on to existing solar panels. During the day, solar panels tend to create too much energy for the electrical grid to handle and the excess gets dumped. Putting this new system underneath panels could instead convert the leftover energy to H2 gas, Li says. Then at night, the H2 could be burned to make electricity.

A big limitation with using water electrolysis to make H2 is that scientists need clean, fresh water, says Athanasios Chatzitakis, an electrochemical researcher at the University of Oslo. Technology, such as this new device that pulls water from the air, essentially gets around that problem. It’s a promising way to make clean fuels like green H2.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Sept. 15, 2022, to correct the description of desert air. It is around 20% relative humidity, not 20% water.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New recipe for green hydrogen mixes aluminum and caffeine in saltwater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superefficient solar desalination
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE