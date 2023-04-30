Sumitomo, FabricNano partner on biomanufacturing

Sumitomo and FabricNano have worked together since 2021 to develop a cell-free biomanufacturing process for industrial chemicals. Now, the pair will turn the results of their collaboration into a scaled-up commercial process. The firms say enzymes can make chemicals at lower cost than living cells can, reaching costs that can compete with petrochemical synthesis. FabricNano creates biocatalysts by binding enzymes to solid supports and then, as with Sumitomo, works with partners to scale up and optimize production.
