Travertine raises $8.5 million to reuse mining waste

Travertine Technologies, a Colorado-based firm with an electrochemical process for turning carbon dioxide and sulfate-based mining waste into sulfuric acid and hydrogen, has raised $8.5 million in funding. Investors include the building materials company Holcim and the venture capital firm Clean Energy Ventures. One of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2022, Travertine was started by Laura Lammers, a University of California, Berkeley, geochemist.
