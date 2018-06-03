U.K. pilots carbon capture technology

A North Yorkshire, England, power station could become carbon negative if a pilot of C-Capture’s carbon capture and storage technology is successful. The plant’s owner, Drax, will invest $530,000 to install the technology, which is based on new, amine-free solvent materials, to capture carbon dioxide from the flue gas of its biomass-based power station. The first phase of the project will test compatibility with the gas; the second will isolate CO2. C-Capture is a 2009 spin-off from the University of Leeds chemistry department.
