Xylitol plant set for Canada

The paper company Fortress Global Enterprises has acquired S2G Biochemicals for $2.5 million with the intent of using S2G technology to build a xylitol facility at a pulp mill in Quebec. The technology, developed by S2G with the snack maker Mondelēz International, creates xylitol from C5 sugars found in hemicellulose. Today, xylitol is made mainly by DuPont and by firms in China that use corn cobs as a raw material.
