Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

5 US cities leak lots of methane

New study finds northeast urban areas emit much more natural gas than EPA figures suggest

by Cheryl Hogue
July 24, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo shows a row of residential natural gas meters attached to a brick wall.
Credit: Miles Boyer/Shutterstock

Emissions of methane leaking from natural gas pipes in five major cities along the northeastern US seaboard are more than eight times higher than US Environmental Protection Agency data indicate, a team of researchers reports (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2019, DOI: 10.1029/2019GL082635).

The team, led by Genevieve Plant and Eric A. Kort of the University of Michigan, studied air samples collected by aircraft flying downwind of Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. Annually, these urban areas together emit about 850,000 metric tons (t) of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, the group found. Of this, the scientists attributed 750,000 t per year to leaks of natural gas, which consists primarily of methane.

In contrast, EPA data on releases from local distribution pipes for natural gas indicated that these five cities release only 85,000 t of methane per year (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6b02878). The agency estimated 440,000 to 460,000 t per year of methane leaks from local distribution pipes nationwide, about 40% less than the new study found in just the five cities.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE